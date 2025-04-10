‘Didi will ensure your safety & safeguard your property’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, urged the Muslim community in the state not to get provoked over the new Waqf law and committed to safeguarding them and their properties.

“I want to address the minority community — I understand the pain caused by the issue of Waqf properties. But have faith. Nothing will happen in Bengal that promotes division or a divide-and-rule agenda. The message must be clear: stay united and live in harmony. Let’s uphold the spirit of coexistence. We must stand together. Didi is here, and Didi will ensure your safety and safeguard your property,” Banerjee said during an event in Kolkata organised by the Jain community to observe Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas.

She questioned the timing of the legislation (Waqf Bill), referring to the situation in Bangladesh which has been witnessing unrest.

“See the situation in Bangladesh. This should not have been passed now,” she remarked. Highlighting that minorities make up 33 per cent of Bengal’s population, the Chief Minister stated: “They have been here since Independence. How can I drive them out? Earlier, before the partition, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were one country. The division of the three nations occurred when the leadership of the countries was in others’ hands. So how can we be held responsible for the partition? Our duty is to protect those who are living here. Some are trying to incite you politically to gather and initiate a movement. You must confront this collectively. Have faith in one another and remain united. If we stand together, we can overcome every challenge and succeed globally,” she asserted.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after extensive debates, received presidential assent last Saturday. The Act aims to regulate the management of Waqf properties but it

has sparked protests in several states, including some pockets in Bengal too.Banerjee said that she visits places of all religions and will continue to do so throughout her life.

“Even if you shoot me dead, you will not be able to separate me from unity. Every religion, caste, creed... all of them pray for humanity and we love them. There won’t be division in Bengal, live and let live (jiyo aur jeene do),” she maintained.

Banerjee said she goes to Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jain and Buddhist temples, gurudwara, church and Guru Ravidas temple.

“In Rajasthan, I visited Ajmer Sharif as well as Brahma Temple in Pushkar,” she mentioned.

She retorted to BJP’s appeasement allegations against her stating: “They say I don’t protect Hindus? Then who does? Tell me which programme I have stopped?”The Chief Minister added: “Let us give a message to the world. There is economic turmoil throughout the world.

Let us fight together so that we can conquer the world. We are proud of our country, our state and our humanity. Have faith we are not against you. We are with you. We are with your community. May your community progress in every sphere of life.”Banerjee said that Mahavir Jayanti (April 10) has been declared a state holiday.