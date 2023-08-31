Did not get any summon from CBI, will appear if called: Sujit Bose

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose said on Thursday that he had not received any summon notice from the CBI and the news that was circulated regarding his summon by CBI was a political conspiracy.

There were reports in the media a few days ago that Bose had been asked to appear at the Nizam Palace office of the CBI on August 31 in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in the civic bodies across the state.

Bose was earlier the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum municipality.

“I have not received any summon notice from CBI but a section of media has been running news that I have been asked to appear before the Central investigating agency on August 31. I feel humiliated and this tantamounts to ‘ragging,” Bose said at a press conference.

The minister threatened to take legal recourse for attempts to malign his social reputation. “I have been in politics for 40 years. I have been a councillor for 6 times and a four-time MLA.

I have respect in society and many people love me from the core of their heart as I have always tried my best to stand by people in times of need. This has hurt the sentiments of those who love me. If needed, I will file suit of defamation,” he said demanding punishment of those involved in spreading such canards.

Bose made it clear that if he receives any summons from investigating agencies he will surely appear.