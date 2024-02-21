‘Did Agnimitra take up Narada issue to embarrass Suvendu’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday asked if the BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul raised the Narada issue during a television show on Tuesday to embarrass Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari as the latter was seen in the sting operation and later joined BJP. During a television show, Paul had taken up the Narada issue saying: “We have not learnt how to steal. We had seen in the Narada sting operation people were taking money.”

Paul’s statement immediately attracted criticism from the TMC leaders who were present in the television debate.

Ghosh in a post on X hinted that Paul might have taken up the Narada issue to embarrass Adhikari as she is “close” to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. “Agnimitra Paul has raised the Narada issue. Those Videos, including the one of Suvendu Adhikari were released by BJP, calling him ‘chor’, demanding CBI and arrest of him. Later CBI lodged an FIR against him and only to avoid arrest, he joined the BJP. Now, Mrs Paul is doing politics under him and in a TV show, raising Narada against Trinamool.

I mentioned this culture as ‘Nirlajja Behaya’ and shall be ready to speak about it again.

This is nowhere related to Sandeshkhali. Otherwise, I have to think that Agnimira Paul raised the Narada issue only to embarrass Suvendu as she is close to Sukanta Majumder,” Ghosh said in a post on X.