Dibyendu Paul, a passionate theatre maker, returns to Kolkata

Kolkata: Dibyendu Paul, a dedicated corporate professional associated with Corporate America in an executive role, has always harboured a deep passion for theatre. Despite his demanding career, his love for the stage never waned, leading him to become the Artistic Director of Ebong TheatriX, a registered theatre organisation based in the Washington DC area. Under his leadership, Ebong TheatriX has been instrumental in promoting Bengali theatre on an international platform, bridging cultural gaps and keeping the rich tradition of Bengali theatre alive abroad.

Now, after a long hiatus, Dibyendu Paul is returning to Kolkata with two remarkable theatre productions that promise to captivate the audience.

These plays are to be presented by Garia Antarik Social Welfare Society and be first staged at the prestigious Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata, as part of the renowned Purba Paschim Theatre Festival hosted by the esteemed group theatre organisation Purba Paschim. Following this debut, the next show of both the dramas will take place on March 9 at Madhusudan Mancha. The two plays include — ‘Bitish Babu’ and ‘Boro Babu’. This much-awaited homecoming marks a significant moment not only for Dibyendu Paul but also for Kolkata’s theatre lovers, who will get the opportunity to witness his creative vision unfold on stage.