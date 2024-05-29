Diamond Harbour seat a quest for TMC to increase vote margin

Kolkata: Amidst the thrust and parry of the electoral fray, the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha Constituency, now a veritable bastion of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stands resolute, ready to brave all odds in the 2024 Parliamentary polls. The ruling party’s candidate, Abhishek Banerjee, aspires to surpass his impressive vote margin of 3.2 lakh, achieved in the 2019 Lok Sabha (LS) elections, fortifying the TMC’s stronghold even further.



Once considered a formidable bastion of the Left until 2004, the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat was wrested from their grasp in 2009, when Somen Mitra of the TMC triumphed over CP(M)’s Samik Lahiri, heralding a new era in its political landscape.

The Diamond Harbour LS seat once again embraced the TMC in 2014 when Abhishek Banerjee secured the seat with a vote share exceeding 40 per cent and a margin of less than a lakh. Since then, Banerjee, now the party’s national general secretary, has fortified his stronghold, delivering a resounding defeat to the BJP in the 2019 LS polls. He triumphed with a staggering margin of 3.2 lakh votes, capturing 56.8 per cent of the vote share while relegating the saffron party to a distant second with 33.5 per cent of the votes. The 2021 Assembly polls further solidified the TMC’s dominance, as the party secured all seven Assembly segments here. The Constituency now boasts a modern water distribution system across Maheshtala, Pujali and Budge Budge municipalities, backed by an investment of Rs 328.11 crore. Most notably, the Palta-Mathurapur water project, costing Rs 1332.41 crore, stands as one of the largest in the country. Other significant initiatives include the Dongaria water project at a cost of Rs 564 crore and the establishment of a water booster pump at Metiaburj for Rs 32 crore, all aimed at providing clean drinking water to the residents.

A major infrastructure project here includes the construction of the new Charial Bridge in Budge Budge. Additionally, nearby shop owners were rehabilitated, ensuring the community benefits from these significant developments.

The Budge Budge Trunk Road, crucial for connecting Maheshtala, Budge Budge and surrounding areas with Kolkata, has undergone a significant rejuvenation. This revitalisation project aims to enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother transportation for residents and commuters alike.

Healthcare infrastructure has been bolstered with development of the Mother and Child Hub at Diamond Harbour Medical College.

Moreover, the Lakshmir Bhandar social scheme has significantly impacted the lives of over 5.53 lakh beneficiaries. Additionally, amidst the halt of NREGA funds for Bengal by the Centre, more than 66,000 individuals in the constituency received Rs 30.62 crore as payment for 100 days of work from the state government. These initiatives underscore the commitment to social welfare and economic empowerment within the region. Established during the inaugural LS polls in 1952, this constituency holds a special place in electoral history. Comprising seven Assembly segments, namely Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachia, Bishnupur, Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz, this constituency spans the entirety of the South 24-Parganas district and encompasses select areas of the Kolkata district.

The demographic breakdown here constitutes 49 per cent rural and the remaining 51 per cent urban, including Hindus (55 per cent) and Muslim (35 per cent) population while Scheduled Castes (SC) comprise 20.63 per cent and Scheduled Tribes (ST) a mere 0.18 per cent. Abhishek touts the seat as a ‘Model Constituency’. “The people here know the tremendous development that took place. The Diamond Harbour model has become the talk of the country. All four Parliamentary Constituencies in South 24-Parganas will witness the implementation of the Diamond Harbour Model. It is our guarantee,” Banerjee has been reiterating in his poll rallies.

Banerjee’s supporters believe that his third-in-a-row victory is a foregone conclusion and his fight is for enhancing the vote margin. “The roads, drinking water facilities and healthcare infrastructure have seen unprecedented growth and development under Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership...” said Nilarnab Chakrabarti, a teacher at a school here.

“What he did during the Covid period deserves special mention. Services ranging from free tests and free ration to vaccination were ensured at doorsteps without a hassle,” said Hannan Mollah, a local resident. The BJP has nominated Abhijit Das as its candidate to contest against Banerjee. However, the party finalised its nominee for this seat only after announcing candidates for all other seats in Bengal. Das previously contested the elections in this constituency in 2014, securing the third position.

“The TMC is propagating a model of coercion and undemocratic practices and violence...” said Das. CPI(M)’s nominee for the seat is a young turk, Pratikur Rehman. “They (both TMC and BJP) are trying to polarize elections on religious grounds. Our fight is not for caste or religion but for class,” Rehman said.

The constituency goes for polls in the last phase on June 1.