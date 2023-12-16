Diamond Harbour adjudged ‘Best Kept District’

Kolkata: Diamond Harbour Police District has been adjudged as the ‘Best Kept District’ for the year 2022. Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee divulged the news on social media on Saturday.



In a post on X (formerly twitter), Banerjee said: “Ecstatic to share the fantastic news! Diamond Harbour Police District has been crowned as the ‘Best Kept District’ for 2022! It’s a testament to the incredible teamwork, dedication and spirit of our community. Huge kudos to every single person who’s made this possible.” Manoj Malaviya, Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal issued a certificate where Diamond Harbour has been announced as the

“Best Kept District”.

Incidentally, senior citizens from Diamond Harbour, who are the beneficiaries of the old age pension scheme and are unable to visit camps are now getting the facilities at their doorsteps as its MP Abhishek Banerjee has instructed the volunteers to reach out to the houses of these people. Banerjee already announced that if any senior citizens fail to avail of the benefits by December 31, he will pay the amount to the beneficiaries in a phased manner after January 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress, Debangshu Bhattacharya hits out at Amit Malviya on social media for being selectively blind when the Apex court passes an observation on ED’s compliance with law in relation to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s plea.

“@amitmalviya is nothing but a cheap trash with a knack for propagandist acrobatics. His eagerness to earn his pay through creative misdirection doesn’t allow him to delve into the nuanced realities of the matter. The Court’s emphasis on @dir_ed’s compliance with the law and acknowledgment of the damage to Shri @abhishekaitc’s reputation due to media exploitation seems lost on Malviya’s penchant for selective blindness,” Bhattacharya posted on X.