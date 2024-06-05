Diamond Harbour: Abhishek wins with highest-ever vote margin in LS polls’ history in Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency Abhishek Banerjee registered the highest-ever victory margin in the history of Lok Sabha polls in Bengal.



Banerjee, who is the national general secretary of the party won by a margin of over 7.1 lakh votes breaking the previous record held by Anil Basu of CPI(M) who won the Arambagh seat by a margin of 592,502 votes during the 2004 Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee won for a third consecutive time, having won previously in 2014 and 2019. He bagged over 68.5 per cent of the votes. BJP’s Abhijit Das bagged the second place while Pratikur Rehman of CPI(M) bagged the third spot.

In 2014, Banerjee won the seat for the first time with a vote share of over 40 per cent and a margin of less than a lakh.