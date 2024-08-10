Diamond Harbour: Abhishek to hold administrative meet today

Kolkata: After winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by a margin of more than 7 lakh votes, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee is set to hold his first administrative meeting at Amtala under his Parliamentary Constituency on August 10.



Banerjee aims to take stock of the implementations of various state schemes. Incidentally, Banerjee had published a report card six months ahead of Lok Sabha polls stating how the projects under MP-Lad funds were implemented in Diamond Harbour, besides the state government-run schemes.

Banerjee had also challenged anyone in India to do the same, be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources within TMC said Banerjee may send a strong message that accountability will be fixed if people face any difficulties in availing of the benefits of various development schemes due to the apathy of any individual or any section within the administration.

Banerjee ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha polls had claimed that in the last 10 years, works worth Rs 5580 crore had been done in the constituency. He gave a detailed list of the projects carried out in his Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of Rs 56 crore was spent where construction was done with Rs 19 crore while the rest Rs 35 to 36 crore was spent for compensating about 237 shopkeepers.