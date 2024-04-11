Diamond Harbour ‘abduction case’: All action being taken, say police

Cops of Diamond Harbour Police District on Wednesday claimed that in connection with the case of the alleged abduction of the son of a BJP Panchayat member in Nodakhali, all possible action has been taken.

During the press conference, the parents of the alleged abducted child claimed that the police did not take any action.

Denying the alleged inaction, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP), Zonal, Rupantar Sengupta claimed that police acted as per the provisions of the law.

“Investigation is being carried out as per the law. A case was registered on April 1, the day since when the child was missing. Till date, no specific complaint of kidnapping or such allegation has been received. During our investigation based on the pieces of evidence collected, no such indication was found,” said Sengupta.