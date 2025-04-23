Diagnostic chain takes majority stake in fetal medicine centre

Kolkata: Suraksha Diagnostics Limited, the leading integrated diagnostics chain in Eastern India, has acquired a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness. Fetomat is one of the largest fetal and maternal medicine centres in Eastern India for pregnancy care, prenatal diagnosis and genetic counselling.

This strategic acquisition merges advanced diagnostics with specialised prenatal care enabling Suraksha Diagnostics to incorporate the specialised maternal-fetal services of fetomat into its extensive diagnostic network.

This partnership will help in early detection and management of fetal anomalies, high-risk pregnancies and other prenatal conditions, ensuring better health outcomes for both the mothers and their babies. Patients will benefit from the streamlined access to advanced diagnostics and specialised prenatal care. Somnath Chatterjee, Chairman and Managing Director of Suraksha Diagnostics Ltd, stated: “Acquiring a majority stake in Fetomat Wellness aligns with our vision to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions. This strategic move enhances our capabilities in maternal-fetal medicine.”

Pradip Goswami, Founder and Director of Fetomat Wellness shared: “Joining forces with Suraksha Diagnostics marks a significant milestone for Fetomat. This partnership will amplify our reach and resources, enabling us to deliver specialised prenatal care to a broader patient base.”