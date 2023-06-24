DI of schools told to clear all arrear claims of teachers, non-teaching staff

Kolkata: The state Directorate of School Education has instructed that all arrear claims, including ones related to court cases of the teachers and non-teaching employees, be disposed of by the District Inspector of Schools (DI).



According to the department’s notification earlier DIs were supposed to clear the arrear claims below three years with an exception that for arrear claims in connection with an order passed by the court, views of the law section of the directorate was advised.

The intention behind this was to keep a provision of appeal open and if considered necessary by the DI.

“However, it is being noticed that this clause…is leading to confusion and as a result, all proposals of arrear claims related with Court cases are being sent to this office for disposal,” the letter stated.

Hence, the Directorate has instructed that all arrear claims even related to any court cases will be disposed of by the DIs.

“...funds to be released in favour of the claimants accordingly from their end, unless the claim remains due for a period longer than three years from the date on which the DI/S (SE) sanctioned the claim.

However, if it is considered necessary to [refer an appeal against any particular order, specific proposal for appeal, stating clearly the reasons for appeal, is to be submitted,” it stated.

The Directorate also clarified that safer sanction of any arrear claim, if there is a shortage of allotment for payment of the particular claim, then only a copy of the sanction order is to be sent for release of the allotment and the current fund position in the respective head of account should be mentioned in the forwarding letter. “There is no need to send all supporting documents based on which the sanction order issued by the DIs as competent authority,” the letter stated.