Dhupguri: Two elephants killed, one injured after train collision

Jalpaiguri: Two elephants were killed and one elephant (a makhna) was injured after a down goods train hit the herd near Kholai Gram Namapara in Dhupguri early Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 4:02 am, causing widespread alarm in the area.

According to Railway and local sources, the herd was crossing the tracks between pillars 73/7 and 73/8 when the train hit them. The tusker died nearly 200 metre from the impact site, while the makhna was flung off the tracks. Another tusker also sustained injuries.

In the commotion, the injured tusker struck a resident, Basanta Ray (58), with its trunk near the Gilandi River embankment.

Ray fell onto the stones and suffered injuries. He was first admitted to Dhupguri Hospital and later shifted to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital.

Recalling the incident, Ray said: “The elephant had an injury on its head. In that condition, it hit me and I fell onto the stones. After that, the tusker entered the Moraghat Forest.”

Local resident Faridul Islam added: “We heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. One elephant had fallen after being hit by the train and later died. Another was injured.

We couldn’t tell which forest they came from.”

Forest and Railway workers took nearly six hours to lift the injured makhna with a hydraulic crane and place it on a tractor trolley for transport to Moraghat for treatment. However, the injured elephant undergoing treatment in the Moraghat Range succumbed to its injuries at around 9 pm.Railway Traffic Inspector Shuvendu Ray said: “Two elephants collided with the down goods train resulting in temporary halting of two other trains. Senior Railway authorities have been informed.”

According to forest officials, five elephants had come out of the Dalgaw Forest in Birpara on Friday. The herd moved through Sarugaon tea garden, Kazipara, Baishchala and the Gilandi River before reaching Uchalpukuri in Mekhliganj. Forest teams from Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar worked for two days to drive them back and brought them near Jamaldaha by Saturday night.

Jalpaiguri Forest Division DFO Bikas V said: “The herd entered the Mekhliganj block two days ago. This accident happened as they were returning. Two elephants have died and one is injured. This is not a regulated-speed zone since it is not an elephant corridor.

There was fog in the morning, which may have contributed to the incident. The matter is under investigation.”