Dhupguri Rural Hosp to be upgraded to a Sub-Divisional Hosp

Jalpaiguri: Before the Dhupguri Assembly by-election, an assurance was given that Dhupguri would become a separate Sub-division. Dhupguri has been upgraded to a sub-division.



“This time, Dhupaguri Rural Hospital will be upgraded to a sub-divisional hospital by July 31,” TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee declared from the election campaign Maynaguri. Hours after this announcement, the signboard in front of the hospital was changed to “Dhupguri Sub Divisional Hospital,” replacing the “Dhupguri Rural Hospital’’ on Friday.

Addressing an election campaign rally in Maynaguri on Thursday, Abhishek Banerjee announced the upgradation of the Dhupguri Rural Hospital into a sub-divisional hospital, with 100 beds and additional facilities. He assured that this transformation would be completed by July 31.

Dhupguri MLA and Trinamool candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Jalpaiguri, Nirmal Chandra Roy, stated: “This is excellent news for the people of Dhupguri. The hospital’s signboard was swiftly changed following the announcement of its upgrade. Now, there is a need to enhance the hospital’s infrastructure. However, before proceeding with this, we have requested Abhishek Banerjee to consider increasing the number of doctors in the hospital. He has pledged to address this issue after the elections.”