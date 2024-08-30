Dhupguri Police recover 29 stolen motorbikes

Jalpaiguri: In a significant breakthrough, Dhupguri Police have successfully recovered 29 stolen motorbikes and arrested seven individuals in connection with a series of bike thefts. Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, announced the news during a press conference at Dhupguri Police Station on Thursday.

The investigation began after a complaint of motorbike theft was filed at Dhupguri Police Station on August 21. Acting on the complaint, the police apprehended a suspect named Ajay Barman. Following his arrest and subsequent interrogation, the police conducted a series of raids, leading to the arrests of six more individuals: Chandan Barman, Sonai Sarkar, Raju Sarkar, Subhajit Das, Kanai Adhikari and Balai Adhikari. All seven arrested individuals are residents of Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district.

Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat stated: “The interrogation of the arrested suspects is ongoing. We are currently investigating whether others are involved in this bike theft ring. The process of returning the recovered motorbikes to their rightful owners will commence shortly.”