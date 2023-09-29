Dhupguri MLA’s swearing-in on Sept 30 at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: The duel of letters between Raj Bhavan and the state Legislative Assembly on the oath-taking ceremony of Nirmal Chandra Roy is finally over with the swearing-in of the Dhupguri MLA scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan on September 30 (Saturday) afternoon.



It is learnt that the Governor on Thursday sent yet another letter through a messenger to state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay informing him that he would administer the oath. Roy won the by-election in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri on September 30.

Chattopadhyay, Speaker Biman Banerjee and deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee who are all associated with the oath-taking are leaving for Delhi to take part in the protest over the Centre holding back Bengal’s dues under the 100 days work scheme.

They are scheduled to return to Kolkata by October 4 or 5. So, to avoid further delay, they agreed to the Governor’s desire to hold the oath-taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

“The people of Dhupguri are being denied services due to this adamant attitude of the Governor. It is the convention of holding oath-taking ceremonies of MLAs at the Assembly. But we do not want any further delay. Hence, we have accepted the Governor’s proposal,” Chattopadhyay said.

According to sources, Raj Bhavan has communicated to Roy about the time and date of his swearing-in at Raj Bhavan.