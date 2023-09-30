Dhupguri MLA arrives in Kolkata for swearing-in at Raj Bhavan on Sat

Jalpaiguri/Kolkata: Dhupguri’s newly elected MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy is set to take oath at Raj Bhawan on Saturday.



Roy, along with his family, got down at Calcutta airport at 12 pm. The vehicle that was assigned to pick Roy did not reach the airport on time due to a traffic jam caused by several rallies in the city. He later booked an app cab and reached the MLA hostel.

“I am happy that I am taking the oath on Saturday. I was unable to work. I would like to meet Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay and take his advice as to what I have to do as an MLA,” Roy told the reporters at Calcutta airport earlier in the day. Later, he visited the Assembly and spoke to the Parliamentary Affairs minister.

While leaving for Kolkata in the morning, Roy told Millennium Post in Jalpaiguri: “I want to receive the blessings of the party supremo and the state chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, before the official oath taking ceremony.” On Friday morning, he left for Kolkata from his residence in Purba Magurmari near Dhupguri town, along with his wife and daughter from Bagdogra.

“On Thursday, I received an invitation from Raj Bhawan for the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata. The party had trusted and fielded me. The people of Dhupguri have shown their overwhelming support.”

The Dhupguri Assembly seat was won by BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Roy in the 2021 Assembly election. However, following his untimely death in July this year, the seat fell vacant. Subsequently, a by-election was conducted on September 5, with the counting of votes taking place on September 8. Nirmal Chandra Roy of the TMC won this Assembly seat.