Dhupguri: Missing girl’s body found in sack in river

Jalpaiguri: The lifeless body of a minor schoolgirl from Dhupguri block, who was missing since Friday, was found in Dudua River, approximately 20 kilometers from her home, late on Sunday evening. Police have arrested one Haripada Roy (31), a resident of the area, on charges of murdering the Class 5 student.



On Friday, a fifth-grade student went missing from the vicinity of her home. Her family filed a written complaint at the Dhupguri Police Station the same night and expressed suspicion about a neighbour’s involvement in the incident. Subsequently, the police initiated searches in various locations, even deploying a sniffer dog to assist in the search.

On Sunday, the Alipurduar district police recovered a body in a sack by the Dudua River. Given that the clothing and approximate age matched that of the missing girl, officers from Dhupguri Police Station went to examine the body. Later the body was sent to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Following the recovery of the body, local resident Haripada Roy was apprehended on Sunday. According to sources, during police questioning, the arrested individual confessed to the murder of the minor, placing her in a sack, and disposing of the body in Dudua.

On Monday the accused was taken to Jalpaiguri POCSO Court and remanded to police custody for seven days.