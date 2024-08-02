Dhupguri Hosp upgraded to sub-divisional status

Jalpaiguri: The state health department has issued guidelines for the recruitment of 12 additional doctors at Dhupguri sub-divisional hospital, increasing the total number of doctors to 15, thereby upgrading its status to a sub-divisional hospital. Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had committed to upgrade Dhupguri Hospital to a sub-divisional hospital during an election campaign.



Hospital sources confirm that the directive was received by Dr. Ankur Chakraborty, BMOH of Dhupguri, on Wednesday. This development has sparked optimism among Dhupguri residents and they anticipate significant improvements in hospital services shortly. The hospital is also preparing an operation theatre for cesarean sections and a team visited last Sunday to address the electricity voltage problem. Hospital authorities have assured that this issue will be resolved soon.

Dhupguri MLA Dr. Nirmal Chandra Roy expressed his gratitude, stating: “What Abhishek Banerjee promised is being fulfilled. Many thanks to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee on behalf of Dhupguri residents.” Dr. Ankur Chakraborty commented on the ongoing improvements, noting that the infrastructure, including the addition of new doctors, is being upgraded to ensure better service for the community. Dhupguri Hospital, which serves approximately four lakh people, has seen various organizations advocate for its infrastructural enhancement. During the Dhupguri assembly by-election, Abhishek Banerjee, while campaigning for MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy, pledged that Dhupguri would be upgraded to a subdivision and its hospital to a sub-divisional hospital if the TMC won. Following their electoral victory, Dhupguri was declared a separate sub-division, and the hospital was upgraded accordingly just before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Health Department has also issued guidelines for the appointment of 35 new staff members, including deputy nursing staff and wardens, increasing the number of nurses from 18 to 53. The hospital now boasts specialists, including an otolaryngologist and a gynaecologist.