Dhupguri gears up to welcome Chief Minister

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to fulfil her promise of making Dhupguri a separate sub-division, a commitment made before the Dhupguri by-election.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an official meeting at Banarhat in Dhupguri for the first time on December 11, following a thumping victory of the TMC in the bypoll. The anticipation for this significant event is palpable across Dhupguri, with the Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch and the local community eagerly preparing for the day.

Dhupguri and Banarhat encompass some remote areas that are considerably distant from Jalpaiguri. In one such remote area, Chamurchi, residents have to travel 80 km to the Jalpaiguri Sadar sub-division office for official work. The residents of Dhupguri have long been advocating for a separate sub-division, including the areas of Dhupguri and Banarhat, citing various issues such as problems in healthcare services. The Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch has been actively pressing for this demand for the past 10 years.

During the Dhupguri by-election campaign this year, Abhishek Banerjee assured the residents that Dhupguri would become a separate subdivision from Jalpaiguri by December 31. Bolstered by this assurance, the people of Dhupguri placed their trust in the Chief Minister, leading to the victory of the TMC candidate in the by-election. The Chief Minister had also announced the sub-division of Dhupguri a few months ago, and the locals are now witnessing the administrative activities aligning with this development.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to conduct an official meeting at the Tarun Sangha ground in Banarhat on Monday. In preparation for this, officials from the Jalpaiguri district administration have been consistently visiting Dhupguri subdivision. The Land and Land Reforms Department officials conducted surveys on various government lands, including the regulated market in Dhupguri town. Additionally, inspections were carried out on lands adjacent to the Dakshinayan Club on Dhupguri BDO Office Road and next to the Jhumur agricultural farm.

The Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch has called for an urgent meeting to discuss how to welcome the Chief Minister. They are also planning to submit applications at relevant offices to meet with the Chief Minister. Aniruddha Dasgupta, Secretary of Dhupguri Mahakuma Nagarik Manch, stated: “The decision to subdivide Dhupguri has been passed in the ministerial meeting, and the Chief Minister herself has confirmed it. The Chief Minister might officially declare Dhupguri as a subdivision from that meeting. It’s a joyous occasion for us, although making this announcement from Dhupguri would have been even better.”