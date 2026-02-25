Dhupguri: Father dies in ‘supari tree dispute’

Jalpaiguri: A dispute over a betel nut (supari) tree allegedly turned fatal in the Purba Shalbari area of Dhupguri block on Tuesday morning, leaving a 57-year-old man dead.

The deceased, Shuklal Mondal, reportedly got into an argument with his elder son, Ramanath Mondal, over a minor issue related to the tree. According to local sources, the altercation quickly escalated into a scuffle during which Ramanath allegedly punched his father. Shuklal suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Family members rushed him to the hospital in an e-rickshaw, where doctors declared him dead.

Shuklal’s daughter, Promila Mondal, alleged that the dispute over the tree led to the assault that caused her father’s death. She further claimed that her younger brother, Sushanta Mondal, was injured while trying to intervene. Sushanta declined to comment.

Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials of the Dhupguri police station said detailed comments would be made only after the autopsy report. No written complaint had been filed at the time of reporting.