Dhupguri expresses gratitude to Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek through posters

Dhupguri has been celebrating ever since the announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding its upgradation to a sub-division. Following two days of rallies and distribution of sweets, on Wednesday different clubs and organisations adorned the town with large posters and banners expressing gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Moumita Godara, District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, revealed that the district administration has already sent a formal proposal for the sub-division.

As Durga Puja approaches, all the Puja committees are gearing up for the mega event and with the long-standing demand coming to life, the residents anticipate the festival to be more vibrant this time. Starting from Tuesday night, nearly all the clubs, Puja committees, business organisations, and social groups have been putting up posters and banners to express their gratitude. Bapi Das, representing the Suhrid Sangha Club and Library of Dhupguri, remarked: “The demand for Dhupguri to be upgraded into a separate sub-division has been a long-standing one. The Chief Minister has graciously accepted this demand and therefore we have put up posters to convey our thanks.”

Shyama Prasad Saha, Joint Secretary of Uttarayan Club, stated: “With the establishment of a separate sub-division, Dhupguri is expected to witness all-round development. Posters have been displayed to express our gratitude and we hope that comprehensive infrastructure development work will commence soon.”