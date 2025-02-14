Dhupguri: Cops arrest three people for forging birth certificates

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri police arrested three individuals on Thursday for allegedly creating fake documents to issue fraudulent certificates. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Chakla Para, Ward 1 of Dhupguri Municipality and apprehended one suspect. During interrogation, information about two other individuals involved surfaced, leading to their arrests. According to police sources, the three accused were engaged in fabricating fake birth certificates. They are scheduled to be produced in court on Friday.

Municipality officials revealed that the case came to light three days ago when a local resident applied for a birth certificate for his daughter. Along with the application, he submitted a photocopy of a birth certificate purportedly issued by the Dhupguri hospital. Upon verification, authorities discovered that the seal and the entire document were forged. The municipality immediately alerted the applicant and advised him to file a written complaint at Dhupguri Police Station.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and, based on intelligence inputs, carried out the raid in Chakla Para. While none of the arrested individuals were hospital employees, police suspect their involvement in a network that facilitated fake certificates in exchange for bribes. Sources indicate that the accused frequently collected money under the pretense of assisting patients at the hospital. For the sake of investigation, authorities have withheld the identities of the arrested individuals.

Commenting on the incident, Rajesh Kumar Singh, vice-chairman of the municipal board, stated: “A person had applied for a certificate using fake documents. The fraud was detected during the verification process. The affected family has filed a police complaint and further action will be taken as per the law.”