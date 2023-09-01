Dhupguri bypolls: TMC launches extensive campaign

Jalpaiguri: Following a thorough analysis of the reasons behind the loss in the Dhupguri seat in the last Assembly elections, Trinamool launched an extensive campaign for the upcoming by-election.



TMC workers have hit the ground running, with a particular focus on Dhupguri town and the tea gardens. The Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) has also been actively engaged in the tea gardens for the past two weeks. Additionally, state-level leaders and ministers from the party have been campaigning in the tea garden areas every day for the past week.

Notable TMC leaders like Jyotsna Mandi and Birbaha Hansda were on the campaign trail last Thursday, and state Power minister Arup Biswas joined the campaign on Friday. The TMC is campaigning vigorously, hoping to win the Dhupguri seat in the upcoming by-election.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP secured victory in four out of seven Assembly seats in the Jalpaiguri district, including Dhupguri.

During the last election, BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Roy defeated Trinamool candidate Mitali Roy by a margin of approximately 4,000 votes. The ruling party is now analyzing the reasons behind this loss.

Rajesh Singh, the District Trinamool General Secretary, explained, “In the last election, seven tea garden areas in the Dhupguri Assembly Constituency and Dhupguri Town did not vote for TMC, and we were unable to secure those seats. This is why we are conducting a campaign in all these areas for the by-election, and it is yielding results.” He expressed confidence that the party’s candidate, Dr. Nirmal Chandra Roy, will emerge victorious in the Dhupguri constituency.

It’s worth noting that Dhupguri Assembly Constituency includes the Shalbari 1, Shalbari 2, and Banarhat 1 Gram Panchayat Areas in Banarhat Block. Within this Gram Panchayat, there are seven tea gardens: Karbala, Banarhat, Gandrapara, Totapara, Kalabari, Mughal Kata, and Laxmikant.

According to TMC sources, there are approximately 30,000 voters in these seven tea gardens. Moreover, the BJP had an advantage in the last assembly election. In response, the TMC party highlights the state government’s initiatives, including fixed wages for tea workers, the Cha Sundari project aimed at providing housing, and land lease initiatives for tea workers.

The campaign focuses on these issues and involves door-to-door voter persuasion. Given the current situation and the prevailing sentiments in the by-election, the Trinamool believes it has a strong lead.