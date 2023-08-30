Dhupguri bypoll campaign: Saayoni Ghosh targets BJP

“LPG prices were lowered in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Following that, financial assistance was promised. Accepting benefits is one’s prerogative, the vote, however, will go to Trinamool,” stated Sayooni Ghosh, state president of Trinamool Youth Congress, as she campaigned for the Dhupguri by-election, targeting the BJP.

Saayoni arrived in Dhupguri on Wednesday and was greeted not only by the district Youth Trinamool leaders but also by numerous locals lining the streets. The public meeting took place at Dakshinayan Club. During the event, Saayoni extended best wishes to the party’s candidate, Nirmal Chandra Roy, by tying a rakhi on his wrist. In her address, training guns at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, she questioned as to why he had not taken action against corruption while he was in the TMC.

She went on to ask whether he received two or three per cent commissions for various corrupt practices. Without mentioning the name of BJP leader Asim Kumar Sarkar, Saayoni Ghosh said: “There’s someone who’s campaigning and spreading misinformation. He must be mentally sick.”