Dhupguri by-election: TMC candidate files nomination

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate professor Nirmal Chandra Roy on Wednesday submitted his nomination for the upcoming Dhupguri Assembly by-election from Dhupguri Girls College. Expressing confidence, he stated his intent is to win the seat for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Roy announced his campaign kickoff from Wednesday. Marching with enthusiasm amid the beating of drums, TMC supporters accompanied Roy to the district magistrate’s office to officially file the nomination papers.

BJP nominated Tapashi Roy, the wife of the martyred CRPF personnel Jagannath Roy, for the by-election. Mahua Gope, Trinamool district president, commented on the differing approaches. She pointed out that the BJP often changes its stance based on varying sentiments at different times, a trend that’s also evident in the by-election context.

TMC party members marched from the district Trinamool party office to the district magistrate’s office, where Nirmal Chandra Roy submitted his nomination. The procession saw the participation of district president Mahua Gope, party district observer Gautam Dev, district chairman Khageshwar Roy, and other leaders and supporters. An optimistic Nirmal Chandra Roy said: “I am confident in my victory. My main focus, once elected as an MLA, will be the development of Dhupguri. I will continue the initiatives left unfinished by the previous MLA for the benefit of the public.”

In the 2021 Assembly election, Trinamool candidate Mitali Roy was defeated by BJP candidate and ex-Army man Bishnupada Roy by a margin of around 4,000 votes.

TMC district president Mahua Gope remarked: “The party has already launched its campaign, although the official campaign for the candidate commenced on Wednesday. The party’s performance in Panchayat elections has been positive. Furthermore, a district election observer committee will be established to oversee the election process.”