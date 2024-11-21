Dhupguri: 800 litre of diesel seized

Jalpaiguri: Dhupguri Police seized 800 liters of illegally-traded diesel during raids on roadside eateries along the Banarhat-Dhupguri State Highway. The operation was conducted following persistent allegations of smuggling “cut oil” from Bhutan through this route.

The raids, carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, resulted in the recovery of the diesel from a dhaba near the Dhiren shop area in Sankwajhora-I village Panchayat under Dhupguri Police Station. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Commenting on the seizure, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dhupguri, Gyaltsen Lepcha, said: “800 liters of illegal oil has been seized in a raid near Dhiren’s shop area. Police are investigating the incident.” The route has reportedly become a hotspot for smuggling activities, including illegal transport of diesel and stones from Bhutan using dumpers. The price disparity between Bhutan and India drives the illegal trade, as diesel in Bhutan costs 64 Ngultrum per litre (approximately Rs 64), compared to Rs 91 per litre in India.