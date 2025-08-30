Dhupguri: 6 injured in collision between 2 buses

Jalpaiguri: Six passengers were seriously injured on Friday afternoon after a North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) Volvo bus collided with a private bus on Asian Highway 48 near Station and No. 3 Bridge area in Dhupguri subdivision of Jalpaiguri district.

Eyewitnesses said the NBSTC bus, en route to Kolkata–Digha from Cooch Behar, rammed into the rear of the private bus at high speed while heading towards Jalpaiguri from the Dhupguri depot. The impact left the rear portion of the private bus mangled, while the Volvo’s windshield and headlamps were shattered.

While passengers of the government bus escaped unhurt, six passengers in the private bus sustained serious injuries. Locals, alarmed by the loud crash, rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured, who were immediately taken to Dhupguri Sub-Divisional Hospital. Following the incident, officers from Dhupguri Traffic Police and Dhupguri Police reached the site along with a fire engine from Dhupguri Fire Brigade. Both vehicles have since been seized and police have launched an investigation into the accident.