DHR services between NJP and Darjeeling to resume on Nov 16

Siliguri: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Darjeeling will resume operations from November 16, said a Railway official. The service was suspended from July 5 due to damage in the Railway tracks caused by landslides during the monsoon season.

The service, which includes a pair of diesel trains running on a regular schedule between NJP and Darjeeling, faced significant disruptions due to landslides in several areas along the route, including Paglajhora, Tindharia and Kurseong. Heavy rains had triggered the landslides, damaging stretches of the narrow-gauge tracks and halting operations for over four months.

“During the monsoons, landslides occurred in different areas, impacting the Railway tracks on some portions. The restoration work commenced immediately, but considering passenger safety, it was decided to keep the service suspended until the repairs were fully completed,” said an official.

Last week, DHR conducted a trial run on the newly-restored stretch, signaling a successful repair and clearance for safe travel.