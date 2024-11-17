DHR service between NJP-Darj resumes

Siliguri: After a hiatus of four-and-a-half months, the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) service resumed operations from New Jalpaiguri Railway Station to Darjeeling on Sunday. However, the much-anticipated relaunch faced a significant setback as a technical problem occurred at the engine of the train in a forested area near Tindharia.

The train, operated by Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), departed from New Jalpaiguri and was carrying 36 passengers, including six foreign tourists. While the journey began smoothly, problems arose as the train approached the steep inclines near Rongtong, below Tindharia. However, the Railway staff promptly started repair work and the train set off for its destination after some time. Some passengers became frustrated and took another vehicle from Kurseong to reach Darjeeling. Rita Sharma, who came from Delhi, got down at Kurseong station and rented a private vehicle.

“There were some problems with the air conditioner since the beginning. Later, the engine stopped. However, the Railway staff repaired it quickly, but I preferred another vehicle,” stated Sharma.

AK Mishra, Director of DHR, said: “I have not received any information about it. I have to look into the matter,”