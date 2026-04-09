DHR registers strong growth in passenger traffic, revenue in FY 25–26

Darjeeling: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported a significant rise in passenger traffic and revenue for the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) in the 2025–26 financial year, underscoring the enduring appeal of the iconic hill railway.



According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, the DHR recorded a passenger footfall of 2.15 lakh during the period, with total earnings crossing Rs 25 crore. This reflects a 17.72 per cent increase in passenger numbers and a 14.71 per cent rise in revenue compared to the previous financial year.

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on December 2, 1999, the DHR continues to attract tourists and railway enthusiasts from across the globe.

Its scenic routes through the Darjeeling hills, along with its historic legacy and unique travel experience, remain key attractions.

Railway officials attributed the growth to several passenger-friendly and tourism-focused initiatives undertaken by the NFR, including curated travel experiences, improved onboard services, infrastructure upgrades and enhanced stakeholder engagement to improve overall passenger satisfaction.

“The rising patronage reflects the growing demand for heritage tourism and the success of our efforts to preserve and promote this iconic railway. The DHR plays a proactive role in supporting local livelihoods and boosting tourism-driven economic activity in the Darjeeling hills,” Sharma said.

The DHR has also introduced a new ‘wagon’ service aimed at tourists. Launched in April after refurbishing two wagons at the Tindharia workshop, the charter service includes two empty goods wagons and an open-air coach accommodating around 15 passengers, hauled by a steam locomotive, at a cost of Rs 50,000.

Work on the DHR began in 1879 under the name Darjeeling Steam Tramways, and the company was later renamed the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company in 1881 after completion of the Darjeeling–Siliguri section.