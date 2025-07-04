DHR marks historic milestone with grand celebration of first-ever ‘Toy Train Day’

Siliguri: World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), marked a historic milestone on Friday with the grand celebration of the first-ever “Toy Train Day”, commemorating the maiden journey of the train from Siliguri to Darjeeling on July 4, 1881. The vibrant event was hosted at Sukna Station, blending tradition, creativity and nostalgia. Organised by DHR in association with Techno India Group (TIG) and North Bengal Painters Association, the celebration featured a series of cultural and artistic events aimed at reviving the pride and heritage associated with the world-famous narrow-gauge railway.

The highlight of the celebration was a drawing competition that saw enthusiastic participation of around 80 students of TIG. With crayons and colours in hand, children depicted beautiful scenes of DHR meandering through the majestic Himalayan landscapes. Excitement buzzed among the young artists, many of whom gathered around the train stationed nearby—clicking pictures, sitting on the steps and soaking in the historic aura.

Adding a musical touch to the occasion, 32 students and teachers of TIG composed and performed a special song titled “Toy Train.” Their performance marked the official start of the celebrations, earning applause from the audience present. Nandita Nandi, Principal of Techno India Group Public School who was present at the event said: “Our students worked passionately for three days to create the theme song. Their performance today is a reflection of their excitement and love for this historic Railway.” Chandan Kumar Roy, Traffic Inspector of DHR, stated: “This day is not just about trains, but also the rich culture and heritage of the mountains. We hope tourists from around the world will be inspired to learn more about our history.”

Tapan Malakar, Station Manager of Sukna said: “Since Sukna Station is one of the oldest, it is the perfect venue to host this event. We believe this celebration will further attract tourists to the charm of the DHR. We will continue the celebration every year.”

The DHR’s original began with the construction of the track from Siliguri to Tindharia in 1880, which was extended to Darjeeling by July 4, 1881. Ascribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in December 5, 1999, the DHR continues to be a symbol of engineering marvel and colonial-era charm.

Sujay Mitra, the Secretary of North Bengal Painters Association, urged that the DHR take steps to ensure that UNESCO recognises Toy Train Day as a World Heritage Day for celebration.