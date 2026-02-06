DHR earnings touch Rs 24.6 cr as tourist numbers cross 2 lakh

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) has reported a growth in revenue and tourist footfall during the 2024–2025 fiscal period, reflecting the success of its focus on tourism.



“DHR’s earnings rose from Rs 21.2 crore in 2024 to Rs 24.6 crore in 2025, the highest ever. Visitor numbers also witnessed a steady increase, with footfall climbing from 1.74 lakh in 2024 to 2.08 lakh in 2025, highlighting growing interest in the heritage railway experience,” stated Rishav Choudhury, director, DHR.

DHR officials attributed the positive trend to sustained efforts to improve regional tourism infrastructure and strengthen engagement with local communities.

“As part of its heritage conservation programme, restoration work is currently underway on 15 additional heritage coaches. These coaches are designed to offer passengers an immersive historical experience while preserving the iconic rail assets of the UNESCO World Heritage site,” added the director.

DHR is a popular tourist attraction in the Darjeeling Hills. There are many foreign tourists who visit Darjeeling just to experience the world heritage. The rise in tourist arrivals helps generate employment opportunities, providing a notable economic boost to residents and small businesses connected to the tourism sector.

“Our focus remains on blending heritage with modern excellence. By investing in our infrastructure and our people, we are not just moving passengers, we are driving the local economy forward,” the director of the DHR stated. He further added that the continued emphasis on quality services, heritage restoration and community partnership will remain central to DHR’s growth strategy in the coming years.

In 1879, work started on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways. The stretch from Siliguri to Kurseong was opened on August 23, 1880. The Siliguri to Darjeeling track was inaugurated on July 4, 1881. The name of the rail company was then changed to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company. The DHR was inscribed a world heritage by UNESCO on December 2, 1999.

At present there are two passenger services, one from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Darjeeling and other from Darjeeling to NJP. Along with this there are 9 Joyride services from Darjeeling station to Ghoom and back. Out of this 4 services are hauled by steam locos and the remaining by diesel. During peak tourist season the Joyride services are increased. On weekends there are jungle safari trains running on public private participation (PPP) mode from Siliguri junction to Ghayabari and back. There are talks of introducing a new service in PPP mode between Siliguri and Tindharia this year.