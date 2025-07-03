DHR derails after crossing Sukna Station, none injured

Siliguri: The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) diesel train derailed on the way to Darjeeling

on Wednesday. According to sources, the train had started from New Jalpaiguri towards Darjeeling.

When it crossed Sukna Station, after around 2 km, a compartment of the train, next to the engine, got derailed. Railway workers immediately rushed to the spot and put the train back on the track.

The train then resumed its journey. A total of 35 passengers were there on the train. No injuries were reported.