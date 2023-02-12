Dhimals seek inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe List

Naxalbari: Dhimal, one of the oldest and smallest communities of India has reiterated the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Despite repeated assurances by the BJP and even finding mention in the party’s election manifesto, the inclusion in the ST list is yet to see the light of day.



In India, the population of the Dhimals is 2,000. They live in different areas of the Darjeeling district and are mostly concentrated in the Naxalbari block under the Siliguri Sub-Division. The Dhimals, owing to their minuscule population, could be on the verge of extinction. This community has been categorised as Other Backward Class (OBC).

Garjen Kumar Mallick Dhimal, an activist who has been fighting for the rights of the community said: “We are demanding that the government give us the recognition as ST instead of OBC. Only then will people of our community will get benefits and reservations as STs.”

They are tirelessly striving to sustain and preserve their culture and heritage by passing on their dance and music to their new generation.

A few decades ago, the Dhimals were living in the Patkai Hills on the Indo-Myanmar border region. Later, they entered Assam via Prak Jyotishpur and started living in the state. Later, Garjen Kumar Mallick’s ancestors along with around 15000 people of the community entered West Bengal from Assam. Since then, they have been living in the Naxalbari block. Several died and many have been married into other communities which is another reason for the fear of extinction of this community.

Dhimals were nomads who hunted and practised fishing. They also engaged in shifting cultivation for a living.

They have different traditional musical instruments which they use while they perform. In fact, they have different songs for fishing, cultivation of paddy, village Puja and the rains.

However, as days passed, their lifestyles changed. Once, they owned lands but owing to the lack of education and livelihood, they started selling lands decades back. Now, the males mainly work as labourers, and the females work as agricultural labourers.

They have 12 musical instruments. To name some, they are Dhol, Tunjai, Unni, Chonga-Medong, Khuidhuika, Chi Dhuika, Dotara, Gumna, Marchunya. Most of them are made of bamboo. The community is shamanistic and worships nature. They have a special food named ‘Gendrak’ which is made of rice and is cooked in winter.

The state government is helping them revive their culture and preserve it. Honouring their request, Mamata Banerjee has announced that a community hall and museum will soon be built for the community. Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for the work.