Dhimal Tribe demands ST status, alleges inaction by BJP MLA

Siliguri: One of India’s smallest indigenous communities, ‘Dhimal’, residing in the Naxalbari block under the Siliguri subdivision, has once again raised its long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. With a population of barely 1,800, the tribe continues to struggle for official recognition despite repeated assurances from political representatives over the years. Currently, there are around 800 voters in their community.

The Dhimals allege that promises made during elections have never materialised. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the sitting BJP MLA, Anandamay Barman, claiming he has remained largely absent from the area over the past five years and has failed to address their concerns.

“We are an ancient tribe and ST recognition is our primary demand. It will solve many of our problems, especially in education and employment through reservation benefits,” said Garjan Mallik, on behalf of the community. He added that despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps have been taken.

The Dhimal tribe is believed to have originated near the Yangtze and Huang He regions in China. A nomadic forest-dwelling community, they migrated through Assam and eventually settled in the foothills of North Bengal’s Himalayas around two centuries ago. Today, they are concentrated in about 18 remote villages in Naxalbari, including Moniram, Ketugabur, Hatighisa, and Sadamallikjote.

Over time, the community adapted to settled life, learning agriculture and housing practices from neighbouring tribes such as the Toto, Mech, and Rajbanshi. However, their small population and gradual assimilation with other communities have put their language and culture at risk. The Dhimal language, known as “Bhate Barmeli,” lacks a writing script.

The tribe follows unique cultural practices, including nature worship instead of idol worship. Their biggest festival, the Gram Puja, coincides with Durga Puja but follows a distinct ritual timeline. Traditional musical instruments and attire like “Dhaka Bona” remain integral to their identity.

Economic challenges continue to plague the community. Lack of access to higher education and employment opportunities has forced many youths to migrate to other states as labourers. Community members are also demanding scholarships, primary education in their native language, and local employment opportunities through industries or tourism initiatives such as homestays.

Rinki Mallik, another resident, said: “Preserving our language and culture has become extremely difficult. We hope the next elected MLA will genuinely support our demands.”

While the state government has reportedly forwarded proposals to the Centre for ST recognition, no final decision has been made so far. Meanwhile, residents acknowledge receiving benefits from state welfare schemes like housing, financial assistance and infrastructure development.

Responding to the allegations, BJP candidate Anandamay Barman said: “The demand for ST status is legitimate and long-standing. If we come to power, we will ensure its fulfilment along with the overall development of the community. Claims that I do not visit the area are incorrect—I remain in regular contact with them.”