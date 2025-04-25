Dheklapara Tea Garden reopens after 24 years, sparks joy among workers

Alipurduar: After remaining shut for over two decades, the Dheklapara Tea Garden in Madarihat block reopened on Thursday, bringing new hope to hundreds of workers and their families. The reopening ceremony began with a puja at the local temple, attended by the garden’s new owner Rajesh Agarwal, local public representatives and

community members.

On Tuesday, the new management signed a bilateral agreement with trade unions affiliated with both the Trinamool Congress and BJP, paving the way for the reopening. The news has sparked widespread joy in the garden’s labour quarters.

In the first phase, 250 workers will be re-employed. Over the next five years, the company plans to engage more than 600 workers in phases, with each receiving a daily wage of Rs 250, as per government norms. Workers will be employed for 20 days a month.

Speaking to reporters, garden owner Rajesh Agarwal said: “The soil quality here is excellent. Initially, we plan to plant two to two-and-a-half lakh tea saplings. Many of the old tea bushes are still healthy and will be nurtured. We believe the garden will bounce back within the next 3 to 4 years.”

Plans are also in place to restore the drainage and irrigation systems. A lease application will be submitted as per official procedures. Experts estimate that, if all goes according to plan, the 548-hectare tea garden could become self-sustaining within 5 to 7 years.

The reopening has uplifted the spirits of the community. Rakhi Munda, a garden worker, expressed her joy: “After so long, I’m finally working in my own garden. We used to survive doing odd jobs elsewhere. Now I can work here again. We’re truly happy.”

Uttam Saha, vice-president of the Central Committee of Trinamool CBA Bagan Sramik Union, said: “We are delighted to see the garden reopen after 24 years. We look forward to seeing it regain its former glory under the new ownership.”

Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga added: “It’s encouraging to see work resume in the garden. I hope workers receive proper wages and employment continues without disruption.”