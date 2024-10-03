Dharna outside Bansdroni PS: Rupa Ganguly gets bail

Kolkata: BJP leader Rupa Ganguly was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly obstructing police from carrying out regular work at the Bansdroni Police Station by agitating against cops in connection with the accidental death of a school student on Wednesday.

Ganguly however, was granted bail against a personal bond by the magistrate of Alipore Court.

On Wednesday morning, the situation in the Bansdroni area near Dinesh Nagar auto stand became tense after a school student was run over by a payloader. A clash broke out over the accident between the agitating local residents and the police where some outsiders allegedly got involved. Police personnel were also allegedly harassed by the agitators. In the afternoon, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South suburban Division, Bidisha Kalita went to the spot along with a large contingent of police forces and brought the situation under control.

In the evening, Ganguly and several BJP workers reached Bansdroni Police Station demanding release of those arrested from the spot. It was alleged that police had arrested innocent people who were protesting. Throughout the night, Ganguly sat outside of the police station agitating against the police. On Thursday morning, she was arrested and taken to the Lalbazar. She was thereafter taken to the court in the afternoon following her medical check up as per the law. Though police had registered a case against Ganguly on non bailable charges, court granted her bail against a personal bail bond.