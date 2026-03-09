Dharmatala stage echoes with support, as Mamata’s sit-in enters fourth day

Kolkata: The sit-in demonstration led by Mamata Banerjee at Dharmatala entered its fourth day on Monday, with speakers from politics, culture and civil society addressing the gathering and expressing support for the protest.



Among the speakers was filmmaker-turned-politician Raj Chakraborty, who asserted that the BJP’s performance in the state would hinge entirely on the will of the ruling party. “The BJP will secure 50 seats only if the TMC allows it; otherwise, their tally could drop below 30,” he stated.

He added that BJP fails to understand the emotion and cultural ethos of Bengal. “The BJP has money and therefore fights on social media. Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, is a street fighter who has always fought for the rights of the people,” he added. Praising the chief minister’s governance, Chakraborty said Banerjee has introduced more than 100 welfare schemes for the people of the state. “In 2026, the people of Bengal will show the BJP its rightful place,” he said.

Transgender teacher Ria Sarkar recounted visiting the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, alleging long waits and discourteous treatment. She described the experience as humiliating, worsened by her being from the transgender community, and thanked Mamata Banerjee for recognising and respecting LGBTQ+ individuals.

During the programme, Mamata Banerjee announced a government job in the police department for athlete Supriya Das Ghosh. Highlighting her achievements despite financial hardships, the CM affirmed that the state would continue supporting talented sportspersons who have earned recognition through their performance.

Former state president of the TMCP, Jaya Dutta, addressing the gathering, criticised the “dada-giri” of Delhi and Central agencies. She alleged that agencies like the ED and CBI were being used to intimidate Opposition leaders.

State minister Jyotsna Mandi alleged that attempts were being made to malign Bengal and weaken its democratic institutions for political gain. “The BJP government never thought of the tribals’ welfare, nor would they do so”, she said.

Mandi added that the people of the state would resist such efforts and stand united behind the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

The Dharmatala protest stage has witnessed participation from several leaders, personalities and supporters over the past few days as the Trinamool Congress continues its agitation over alleged irregularities in the voter list revision.