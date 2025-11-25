Dharmatala rally: Job seekers break police barricade

Kolkata: The heart of the city witnessed chaos on Monday after a large group of new SLST job aspirants clashed with police at Dharmatala. The protesters, who marched from Sealdah earlier in the day, were demanding the cancellation of the additional 10 marks awarded for teaching experience, publication of OMR sheets, and immediate filling of all vacant posts.

As the rally approached SN Banerjee Road, police set up multiple barricades to prevent the demonstrators from entering the busy Dharmatala crossing, their destination. However, the protesters refused to halt and forcefully pushed through the barricades, leading to intense shoving and scuffles. Traffic movement came to a standstill as hundreds occupied the road, triggering a major disruption during peak hours. A group of protesters sat on the Dorina Crossing with books, posters in their hands. Another group started sloganning “we want justice”.

Several job seekers alleged that the police resorted to unnecessary force to disperse them. Some protesters sat or lay down on the road in emotional distress, claiming they were being denied justice after years of preparation and uncertainty surrounding the recruitment process. A few were reportedly injured during the confrontation.

Police reinforcements were quickly deployed to control the situation. DC Central Indira Mukherjee came to the place. After repeated warnings, officers detained several agitators and took them away in police vans. The remaining protesters eventually withdrew from the spot, though they vowed to continue their movement in the coming days.

The SLST aspirants later stated that their struggle would continue until the government and the School Service Commission address what they called “irregularities and discrimination” in the recruitment process.