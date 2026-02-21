Dharmatala L-20 bus stand shifted to Curzon Park for Metro construction

Kolkata: The state government bus stand popularly known as L 20 bus stand at Dharmatala (Esplanade) has been shifted temporarily to Curzon Park between Esplanade Metro Station and Rani Rashmoni Avenue to facilitate construction work of the purple line at Esplanade Metro Station.

Bus services from North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) and West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will depart from the new facility. The old Dharmatala bus depot had emerged as a major obstacle to the progress of the Joka–Esplanade Metro corridor project. The construction work of the underground metro station is being conducted by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The newly constructed depot includes separate booking counters for NBSTC, WBTC and SBSTC, air-conditioned waiting room for passengers, AC crew room for drivers and staff, separate pay-and-use toilets, a designated room for officials of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights, three digital display boards (one large main board and two inside waiting areas), public address system, prominent signboards at both entry gates, four 16-metre high-mast lights and four 9-metre lamp posts for security. Over 100 long distance buses of the state government ply daily from Dharmatala . “For facilitating metro work, we have been changing alignment of bus routes on more than one occasion. The latest depot shift is a routine one which is expected to fast track the construction,” said Snehasis Chakraborty, state transport minister.

A senior Metro official expressed hope that the relocation of the bus stand would help accelerate work and noted that the relocation of the B.C. Roy Market is also necessary for the project. “We have not been informed anything about shifting of private buses in the new depot,” said Tito Saha of City Suburban Bus Service.