Dhapa: Major fire breaks out at godown

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a godown of lubricating oil in Dhapa area on Tuesday morning. No reports of any injury were received till Tuesday night.

The blaze was controlled after almost four hours with the help of 20 fire tenders. Till last reports came in, the cooling process was going on.

According to sources, around 11:20 am on Tuesday, fire broke out inside a godown of lubricating oil at Sayrabad area in Dhapa. Within moments the fire started spreading and thick black smoke covered the entire area causing major breathing problems among the local people. Initially, six fire tenders were sent to the spot but later 14 fire tenders were pressed into action in phases as the blaze was spreading rapidly. As the area was very congested, chances of the blaze spreading to other godowns and houses were high. However, due to the rain, the flames did not spread. As the godown was full of lubricating oil which is a highly inflammable object, firefighters used foam as well to douse the flames.

Due to the thick smoke, the visibility became almost zero due to which firefighters also faced trouble while trying to reach out to the source of the fire to spray foam. State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation there.