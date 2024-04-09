Dhapa: Fire breaks out at factory, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread near Dhapa in the Pragati Maidan area after a fire broke out at a plastic factory on Monday morning. No injury was reported. Three fire tenders doused the flames after almost four hours. According to sources, around 6:30 am on Monday, a fire broke out at the said plastic factory in the Bahishtala area near Dhapa.



Local people saw thick black smoke coming out from the factory and informed the police and fire brigade. After a few moments, three fire tenders were pressed into action.

By the time fire tenders arrived, the flames had spread to some objects used by decorators.

As the factory was full of inflammable materials, black smoke had covered the area creating panic among the local residents. Due to the densely populated area, firefighters faced trouble while dousing the flames. Around 10:30 am the fire was doused. As the factory was closed on Sunday and nobody arrived when the fire broke out, nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.