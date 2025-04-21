Dhapa: 4 held for attempt Dhapa: 4 held for attempted theft, stabbing security guarded theft, stabbing security guard

Kolkata: Four youths have been arrested by the cops of Pragati Maidan Police Station for attempted theft and stabbing a security personnel at the KMC garage in Dhapa.

According to sources, late on Friday night a group of miscreants tresassed the KMC garage to steal vehicle spare parts to be sold as scrap. When the security personnel spotted them and tried to intercept, the miscreants started pelting stones at the security guards. Despite stone pelting, one of the security guards identified as Anadi Tripathi managed to catch a miscreant but the accused took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the security guard.

When Tripathi fell on the ground bleeding from his wound, the trespassers fled. He was immediately rushed to the NRS Hospital where

he was admitted.

Later, a complaint was lodged at the Pragati Maidan PS. During probe, police came to know about the miscreants’ identity and during a raid on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, four youths identified as Bishu Ghosh, Biki Ishwar, Robi Roy alias Deba and Krishna Adhikary of Rajarghat Natunpara in Pragati Maidan area were arrested. There are 10 such garages of the KMC located in different parts of the city.