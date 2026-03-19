Dhantola: Two dead, two hurt as bikes collide head-on

Raiganj: A road accident claimed two lives and left two girls critically injured following a head-on collision between two speeding motorcycles at Dakkhin Kachna in Dhantola in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased have been identified as Anarul Hoque (45), a resident of Sahapur in Goalpokhar and Manjur Alam (22) of Dhantola. According to sources, Anarul Hoque was rushing his ailing daughter to the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital when his motorcycle collided head-on with another bike ridden by Manjur Alam. A woman was travelling as a pillion rider on the second bike.

Hearing the loud impact, locals rushed to the spot and rescued all four injured persons. They were immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead. The two injured, who sustained critical injuries, were later referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

A senior police officer confirmed that both motorcycles involved in the accident have been seized. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the mishap.