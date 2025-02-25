Dhakuria snatching case: 3 in cop net

Kolkata: After three days of the snatching in Dhakuria, cops arrested three persons who were involved in the crime from Gosaba in South 24-Parganas.

On Saturday around 4 pm, the victim identified as Piyali Dey Roy was walking along the Jheel Road in Dhakuria to go to a relative’s house when suddenly two youths riding a motorcycle stopped beside her.

One of them pointed his finger towards a building and asked the other youth to look at it.

As the woman got distracted and looked in the direction the youth was pointing, the other one pulled the gold chain off Roy..

Due to the sudden pull the woman was shocked and even failed to scream.

During the probe, cops of Garfa Police Station checked the footage of multiple CCTV cameras in the area and identified the miscreants.

Later, cops on Tuesday morning arrested three persons involved in the crime identified as Bapi Sarkar, Bappa Sarkar and Amit Mondal. Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma said that the arrested trio were involved in several crimes in the city and were arrested earlier.