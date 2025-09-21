Dhak beats signal the return of Maa Chaturbhuja Chandidevi at Rajbari

Malda: On a quiet September morning in Chanchal, the resonant beats of the dhak broke the silence as priests filled a copper vessel with sacred water at Satighata. With this simple yet powerful act, the centuries-old worship of Maa Chaturbhuja Chandidevi began once more on September 15 this year at the historic Rajbari (Royal Palace), marking the start of an 18-day ritual steeped in devotion and heritage.

For more than three-and-a-half centuries, this Puja has remained the spiritual heartbeat of Chanchal. Originating in the late 17th century, during the reign of Raja Ramchandra Rai Chowdhury, the tradition is said to have been inspired by a dream. Legend holds that the Goddess appeared to the king, commanding him to establish her worship. An idol of Maa Chandidevi, forged from ashtadhatu and retrieved from the river, became the divine centerpiece. What began in a thatched hut at Paharpur later grew into a brick temple under Raja Sharatchandra Rai Chowdhury’s patronage, overseen by his estate manager Gunjon Bandopadhyay.

Even today, the rituals remain unchanged. From Krishna Navami to Sasthi, the Raj priests conduct Chandipath and evening aarti. On Saptami, the Goddess in her ‘Singhabahini’ form is carried in a grand procession, accompanied by traditional drums, to the Paharpur Chandi Mandap two kilometers away.

There she is worshipped as Maa Chaturbhuja Chandidevi until Navami. The Ashtami Kumari Puja is a highlight, drawing crowds of devotees, while the community feast hosted by the Paharpur Puja Committee and villagers feeds thousands. On Dashami, the Goddess is brought back to the Rajbari, where daily worship continues throughout the year.

“This is not just a royal ritual, it belongs to the people,” explains Devaj Bhattacharya, supervisor of the Chanchal Raj Trust Board. “Because it is the Raja’s Puja, villagers from across Malda and beyond join in. It is a moment of faith, culture, and togetherness.” Priest Soumitra Chakraborty adds, “The Puja begins from Krishna Navami because the Goddess herself decreed it in the king’s dream. That dream still guides us. Every mantra, every offering follows the same rhythm laid down centuries ago.”

For locals, the festival is more than a ritual—it is a bridge to their roots. The Rajbari, once the seat of power, now stands as a custodian of faith, uniting generations in shared devotion. As the dhak beats echo through Chanchal, the story of Maa Chandidevi’s worship continues to be written, year after year, with reverence and pride.