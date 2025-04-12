DGP vows ‘tough action against hooliganism’; about 118 held

Kolkata: Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on Saturday delivered a clear message of zero tolerance against violence and hooliganism and vowed strong steps against those involved in such activities. “Those who have committed hooliganism and violence will not be spared. An investigation has started. Peaceful protest is okay, but if anyone does violence, we will not tolerate it,” said Kumar. Addressing the media Rajeev Kumar further reiterated the police’s commitment to safeguard people’s life and property and claimed to have taken action wherever they have deemed it necessary. “Don’t treat our restraint while using force as our weakness. We are ready to take the strongest steps as and when need arises,“ he added. According to Kumar, 118 people have been arrested after 15 officials were injured as a violent mob clashed with the police. He appealed for desisting from spreading of rumour and stated that prohibitory orders under Sec 163 of BNSS have been imposed. He said that a rumour about a person dying from a bullet injury had created unrest among locals. However, upon investigation, it was found that the person had only suffered a bullet wound to the foot, Kumar added. “The unfortunate incident that happened this morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants,” he said. “This is a fight between good and evil. Rumour mongering has to be stopped. We will request people not to take the law and order into their own hands. We assure them that the police will take the strongest measure against the culprits and protect the lives and properties of the common people,” he mentioned.

ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim informed that after an unruly mob continued to ransack properties, torching vehicles and violently clashing and even attacking the police, the latter was compelled to fire four rounds. 15 persons have been injured so far and some of them have been severely hurt. Meanwhile, violence in Murshidabad over protests against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has reportedly claimed three lives, prompting the Kolkata High Court to direct deployment of Central Forces. Two victims died in clashes, while one minor died from gunshot wounds. State police attributed the unrest to rumour-mongering, with damage to public property and vehicles. So far, 118 arrests have been made. Seven BSF companies have been deployed in the affected areas, with further hearing scheduled for April 17.