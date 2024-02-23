DGP visits Sandeshkhali, warns against disrupting law & order

The Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar visited Sandeshkhali again on Friday afternoon after the situation got heated up in the morning at Bermajur area. Till last reports came in, five persons were arrested for vandalism.

On Friday morning, a section of villagers of Kacharipara area allegedly attacked the house of Siraj Sheikh, brother of Trinamool leader Shajahan Sheikh. Also, the mob attacked the house of another person identified as Ajit Maity who is said to be close to Shajahan and Siraj. After getting the information, Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar, along with a large contingent of police force, reached the spot and asked the villagers to return home as Section 144 of the CrPC is in effect in the area. Despite repeated requests, the villagers kept demanding the arrest of Shajahan and his associates.

Meanwhile, Kumar reached the spot and requested the villagers not to take law in their hands. He cautioned the villagers of police action if any violation of law and order takes place.

“We have to establish the rule of law. A section of people does not want the issues of the general people resolved. We are not able to understand whether the fire was set to divert attention. Nobody has the right to vandalise property. We will establish the rule of law,” said Kumar.

DG further told the media persons not to spread panic in the area by telecasting or publishing news without confirming the actual incident. Kumar spoke with the local people and asked them to file a written complaint. He said to the villagers: “File a complaint but do not vandalise property. Action will be taken for each of the complaints,” he assured.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday went to the restive Sandeshkhali and spoke to villagers.

On Friday, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee was prevented from going to Sandeshkhali in the Bhojerhat area. Later, she was arrested and taken to Lalbazar from where she was granted bail later.

Meanwhile, there were reports of few candidates unable to appear for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination 2024, on Friday, in Sandeshkhali area. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has sought a detailed report from the district magistrate. Once they ascertain the exact number of candidates, steps will be taken accordingly, a source said.