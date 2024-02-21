DGP visits Sandeshkhali, holds meetings, briefs forces

Kolkata: Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar on Wednesday went to Sandeshkhali and took stock of the on-ground situation there.



Kumar along with Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar and Superintendent of Police (SP), Basirhat Police District (PD) Hossain Mehedi Rehman went to a guest house in Sandeshkhali where a meeting was conducted. After several hours of meeting, Kumar along with other senior officers reportedly went to the villages.

Till last reports came in, Kumar may stay in Sandeshkhali and return to Kolkata on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified surveillance in the Sandeshkhali area. CCTV cameras have been installed at four important locations, including Khulna Ghat, Bholakhali Ghat and Sandeshkhali Ghat. Surveillance camera was installed in the Trimohini

Market as well. Sandeshkhali area became tense during the protest movement against Sahajahan Sheikh by the local women. Allegations were also made against Shajahan’s close associates, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra alias Shiba Prasad Hazra. The trio has been booked under IPC sections 376D (gangrape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Last week, Kumar had announced that no one will be spared in Sandeshkhali and people will get justice. He had also assured that Section 144 CrPC will be withdrawn after witnessing the developments in the situation of Sandeshkhali. The DG also assured people that the police are there ready to help the locals.