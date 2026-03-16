DGP reviews poll readiness in Barasat police district

Kolkata: Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, Peeyush Pandey on Saturday visited Barasat Police District and held a meeting with officials in the presence of Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Rajeev Mishra, Inspector General (IG) of Barasat Range Amit P. Javalgi and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barasat Police District Priyabrata Roy.



According to sources, the DGP conducted a detailed review meeting attended by senior officers and Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) of police stations under the district. During the meeting, Pandey reviewed the preparedness of the police force for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Apart from assessing the overall law and order situation and operational readiness of Barasat Police District, the DGP elaborately briefed officers on the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also reviewed in detail the preparedness, coordination mechanisms and field-level readiness of officers.

During the meeting, Pandey instructed officers to ensure that the Assembly elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. He emphasised that the police force must maintain absolute neutrality and professionalism while performing election-related duties.

The DGP also stressed the need for prompt and transparent policing with minimal response time. He highlighted the importance of proactive law enforcement and effective supervision at the field level to improve the quality of policing.

Apart from election preparedness, Pandey also emphasised issues such as women’s safety, efficient traffic management and responsive policing to enhance public confidence.